Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 62.4%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.15. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,771 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

