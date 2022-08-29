Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Grows By 71.8%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the July 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 231,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.39. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.96.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

