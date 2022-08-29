Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Rises By 34.2%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.