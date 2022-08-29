Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 60.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,716. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

