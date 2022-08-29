Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Decreases By 28.6%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

TETC remained flat at $9.79 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

