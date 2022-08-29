Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 38.5%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sumco Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $28.20 on Monday. Sumco has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.
Sumco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.