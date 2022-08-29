Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 38.5%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $28.20 on Monday. Sumco has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

