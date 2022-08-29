Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Declines By 28.2%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on SES from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SES from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $7.44 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. SES has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

