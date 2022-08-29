Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Expands By 34.6%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,149.0 days.
Scatec ASA Stock Performance
Scatec ASA stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
About Scatec ASA
Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.
