Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rises By 43.0%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 33,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

