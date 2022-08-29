Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Declines By 32.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 3,558,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,977,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 717,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $17.90.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
