Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Declines By 29.5%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.8 %

RMYHY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.29. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMYHY. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.