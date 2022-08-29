Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Grows By 74.2%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RADCOM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 11,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,308. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

