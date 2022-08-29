Short Interest in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Decreases By 25.0%

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyrophyte Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,456. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

