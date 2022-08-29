Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Declines By 60.7%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 11,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.60.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

