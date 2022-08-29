Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Drops By 29.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 49,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.80% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

