Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Declines By 35.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.0 days.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBKOF stock remained flat at $15.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

