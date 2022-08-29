Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Increases By 73.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. 53,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,534. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

