Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Decreases By 24.5%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.33. 44,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

