Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Grows By 24.2%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 2.0 %

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

(Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

