Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Decreases By 26.1%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 605,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 84,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,797. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,959.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,959.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $51,394 and sold 79,533 shares valued at $293,135. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.