Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Declines By 22.1%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $107,044. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,384. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

