Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Declines By 25.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,248,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 1,672,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded Li Ning from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of Li Ning stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

