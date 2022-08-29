Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Declines By 30.6%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.09. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

