Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Drops By 60.4%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. 800,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,152. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

