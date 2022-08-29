Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Drops By 60.4%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. 800,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,152. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
