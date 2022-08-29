Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Declines By 25.7%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 184,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 318,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 22,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,794. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

