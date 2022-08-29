Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Decreases By 64.8%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,385,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,294,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

INTE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,277. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Featured Stories

