Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Rises By 57.9%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

