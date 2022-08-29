Short Interest in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Expands By 57.8%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Forge Global Stock Up 4.5 %

About Forge Global

Shares of FRGE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. 6,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

