Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Rises By 84.2%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.