Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Grows By 97.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

