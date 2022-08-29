Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Grows By 97.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
About Fibra Danhos
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Danhos (GRFFF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.