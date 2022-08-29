Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Decreases By 20.0%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGMC remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. FG Merger has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGMC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

