Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Declines By 63.6%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $63.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $92.43.
Eurazeo Company Profile
