Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Declines By 63.6%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $63.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $92.43.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.