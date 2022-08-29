Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Expands By 29.4%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 2,577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.7 days.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of ENRFF stock remained flat at $5.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENRFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

