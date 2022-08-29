Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Rises By 15.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,086,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,154. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
