Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Rises By 15.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,086,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,154. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18,416.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,520,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 476,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 420,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,105,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

