Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 41.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.11. 28,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerzbank Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.96) to €8.20 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.