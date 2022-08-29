Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rises By 59.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLRB shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.