Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Expands By 150.0%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

SCLE remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,549,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 4,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 750,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 457,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.