Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Declines By 44.5%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BVXV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,812. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

