Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rises By 86.1%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 61.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Bank7 stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.73. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.45%.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank7 (BSVN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.