Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rises By 86.1%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 61.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Stock Performance

Bank7 stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.73. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.