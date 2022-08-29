Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $431,301.02 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $431,301.02 and $378,313.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.02 or 0.00099189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

