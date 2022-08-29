Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $13,529.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00477421 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.01892741 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Shardus Profile

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

