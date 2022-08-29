Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $13,529.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00477421 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.01892741 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005803 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Shardus Profile
ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
