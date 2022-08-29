SelfKey Hits Market Capitalization of $22.32 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and $15.74 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

