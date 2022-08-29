Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($62.24) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

