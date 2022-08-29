Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,961 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. 27,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
