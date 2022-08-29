Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $56,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,774. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

