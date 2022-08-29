Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is Pertento Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises approximately 7.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.84% of Schrödinger worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 457,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 365,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,419. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $66.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.