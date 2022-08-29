Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Cut to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of SBGSY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

