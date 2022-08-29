Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Volatility & Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -29.95, meaning that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.05 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.28

Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

