SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stake Increased by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group accounts for 4.1% of Petiole USA ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 151,418 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.66. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

