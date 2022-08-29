SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,433. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

